If you create an account on the Website, you are responsible for maintaining the security of your account and its content, and you are fully responsible for all activities that occur under the account and any other actions taken in connection with the Website. You must not describe or assign content to your account in a misleading or unlawful manner, including in a manner intended to trade on the name or reputation of others, and Van Secrets may change or remove any description or keyword that it considers inappropriate or unlawful, or otherwise likely to cause Van Secrets liability. You must immediately notify Van Secrets of any unauthorized uses of your account or any other breaches of security. Van Secrets will not be liable for any acts or omissions by You, including any damages of any kind incurred as a result of such acts or omissions.

Responsibility of Contributors

If you operate an account, comment on a spot, post material to the Website, post links on the Website, or otherwise make (or allow any third party to make) material available by means of the Website (any such material, Content), You are entirely responsible for the content of, and any harm resulting from, that Content. That is the case regardless of whether the Content in question constitutes text or graphics. By making Content available, you represent and warrant that:

the downloading, copying and use of the Content will not infringe the proprietary rights, including but not limited to the copyright, patent, trademark or trade secret rights, of any third party;

if your employer has rights to intellectual property you create, you have either (i) received permission from your employer to post or make available the Content, including but not limited to any software, or (ii) secured from your employer a waiver as to all rights in or to the Content;

you have fully complied with any third-party licenses relating to the Content, and have done all things necessary to successfully pass through to end users any required terms;

the Content does not contain or install any viruses, worms, malware, Trojan horses or other harmful or destructive content;

the Content is not spam, is not machine- or randomly-generated, and does not contain unethical or unwanted commercial content designed to drive traffic to third party sites or boost the search engine rankings of third party sites, or to further unlawful acts (such as phishing) or mislead recipients as to the source of the material (such as spoofing);

the Content is not obscene, libelous or defamatory, hateful or racially or ethnically objectionable, and does not violate the privacy or publicity rights of any third party;

your account is not getting advertised via unwanted electronic messages such as spam links on newsgroups, email lists, other blogs and web sites, and similar unsolicited promotional methods;

your account is not named in a manner that misleads your readers into thinking that you are another person or company. For example, your account’s URL or name is not the name of a person other than yourself or company other than your own; and

you have, in the case of Content that includes computer code, accurately categorized and/or described the type, nature, uses and effects of the materials, whether requested to do so by Van Secrets or otherwise.

Van Secrets reserves the right to remove any spot (or content created on Van Secrets, e.g. comments, images, etc.) for any reason whatsoever.

Van Secrets reserves the right to ban any member or website from using the service for any reason.

By uploading your photos to Van Secrets you give Van Secrets permission to use or distribute your photos on www.vansecrets.com or affiliated sites.

All images uploaded on Van Secrets are copyright © their respective owners.

If you delete Content, Van Secrets will use reasonable efforts to remove it from the Website, but you acknowledge that caching or references to the Content may not be made immediately unavailable.

Without limiting any of those representations or warranties, Van Secrets has the right (though not the obligation) to, in Van Secrets’s sole discretion (i) refuse or remove any content that, in Van Secrets’s reasonable opinion, violates any Van Secrets policy or is in any way harmful or objectionable, or (ii) terminate or deny access to and use of the Website to any individual or entity for any reason, in Van Secrets’s sole discretion. Van Secrets will have no obligation to provide a refund of any amounts previously paid.

Responsibility of Website Visitors

Van Secrets has not reviewed, and cannot review, all of the spots posted to the Website, and cannot therefore be responsible for that spot existence, use or effects causing visiting this spot. This also includes any fines you can get visiting those spots posted on the Website.

All spots are devided in follwoing types: paid, wild & free. Van Secrets cannot review nor guarantee the correctness of this spot types.

Camping or sleeping over night at spots posted on this Website can leed in getting a fine. Each country has it's own camping rules and laws. Before you camp at spots posted on this Website make sure your are familar with the local laws.

Van Secrets has not reviewed, and cannot review, all of the material posted to the Website, and cannot therefore be responsible for that materials content, use or effects. By operating the Website, Van Secrets does not represent or imply that it endorses the material there posted, or that it believes such material to be accurate, useful or non-harmful. You are responsible for taking precautions as necessary to protect yourself and your computer systems from viruses, worms, Trojan horses, and other harmful or destructive content. The Website may contain content that is offensive, indecent, or otherwise objectionable, as well as content containing technical inaccuracies, typographical mistakes, and other errors. The Website may also contain material that violates the privacy or publicity rights, or infringes the intellectual property and other proprietary rights, of third parties, or the downloading, copying or use of which is subject to additional terms and conditions, stated or unstated. Van Secrets disclaims any responsibility for any harm resulting from the use by visitors of the Website, or from any downloading by those visitors of content there posted.

Content Posted on Other Websites

We have not reviewed, and cannot review, all of the material, including computer software, made available through the websites and webpages to which Van Secrets links, and that link to Van Secrets. Van Secrets does not have any control over those non-Van Secrets websites and webpages, and is not responsible for their contents or their use. By linking to a non-Van Secrets website or webpage, Van Secrets does not represent or imply that it endorses such website or webpage. You are responsible for taking precautions as necessary to protect yourself and your computer systems from viruses, worms, Trojan horses, and other harmful or destructive content. Van Secrets disclaims any responsibility for any harm resulting from your use of non-Van Secrets websites and webpages.

Intellectual Property

This Agreement does not transfer from Van Secrets to you any Van Secrets or third party intellectual property, and all right, title and interest in and to such property will remain (as between the parties) solely with Van Secrets. Van Secrets, the Van Secrets logo, and all other trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos used in connection with Van Secrets, or the Website are trademarks or registered trademarks of Van Secrets or Van Secrets' licensors. Other trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos used in connection with the Website may be the trademarks of other third parties. Your use of the Website grants you no right or license to reproduce or otherwise use any Van Secrets or third-party trademarks.

Changes

Van Secrets reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify or replace any part of this Agreement. It is your responsibility to check this Agreement periodically for changes. Your continued use of or access to the Website following the posting of any changes to this Agreement constitutes acceptance of those changes. Van Secrets may also, in the future, offer new services and/or features through the Website (including, the release of new tools and resources). Such new features and/or services shall be subject to the terms of service of this Agreement.

Termination

Van Secrets may terminate your access to all or any part of the Website at any time, with or without cause, with or without notice, effective immediately. If you wish to terminate this Agreement or your Van Secrets account (if you have one), you may simply discontinue using the Website. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if you have a VIP Services account, such account can only be terminated by Van Secrets if you materially breach this Agreement and fail to cure such breach within thirty (30) days from Van Secrets' notice to you thereof; provided that, Van Secrets can terminate the Website immediately as part of a general shut down of our service. All provisions of this Agreement which by their nature should survive termination shall survive termination, including, without limitation, ownership provisions, warranty disclaimers, indemnity and limitations of liability.

Disclaimer of Warranties

The Website is provided “as is”. Van Secrets and its suppliers and licensors hereby disclaim all warranties of any kind, express or implied, including, without limitation, the warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement. Neither Van Secrets nor its suppliers and licensors, makes any warranty that the Website will be error free or that access thereto will be continuous or uninterrupted. You understand that you download from, or otherwise obtain content or services through, the Website at your own discretion and risk.

Limitation of Liability

In no event will Van Secrets, or its suppliers or licensors, be liable with respect to any subject matter of this agreement under any contract, negligence, strict liability or other legal or equitable theory for: (i) any special, incidental or consequential damages; (ii) the cost of procurement or substitute products or services; or (iii) for interruption of use or loss or corruption of data. Van Secrets shall have no liability for any failure or delay due to matters beyond their reasonable control. The foregoing shall not apply to the extent prohibited by applicable law.

General Representation and Warranty

You represent and warrant that (i) your use of the Website will be in strict accordance with the Van Secrets Privacy Policy, with this Agreement and with all applicable laws and regulations (including without limitation any local laws or regulations in your country, state, city, or other governmental area, regarding online conduct and acceptable content, and including all applicable laws regarding the transmission of technical data exported from the United States or the country in which you reside) and (ii) your use of the Website will not infringe or misappropriate the intellectual property rights of any third party.

Indemnification

You agree to indemnify and hold harmless Van Secrets, its contractors, and its licensors, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from and against any and all claims and expenses, including attorneys fees, arising out of your use of the Website, including but not limited to out of your violation this Agreement.

Miscellaneous

This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between Van Secrets and you concerning the subject matter hereof, and they may only be modified by a written amendment signed by an authorized executive of Van Secrets, or by the posting by Van Secrets of a revised version. If any part of this Agreement is held invalid or unenforceable, that part will be construed to reflect the parties' original intent, and the remaining portions will remain in full force and effect. A waiver by either party of any term or condition of this Agreement or any breach thereof, in any one instance, will not waive such term or condition or any subsequent breach thereof. You may assign your rights under this Agreement to any party that consents to, and agrees to be bound by, its terms of Service; Van Secrets may assign its rights under this Agreement without condition. This Agreement will be binding upon and will inure to the benefit of the parties, their successors and permitted assigns.

Except to the extent applicable by law, if any, provides otherwise, this Agreement, and any access to or use of the Service and Website will be governed by the laws of the European Union (EU), excluding its conflict of law provisions, and the proper venue for any disputes arising out of, or relating to any of the same will be the courts located in Stade, Germany.