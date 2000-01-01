Thanks for submitting a new location!Back to the map
If you create an account on the Website, you are responsible for maintaining the security of your account and its content, and you are fully responsible for all activities that occur under the account and any other actions taken in connection with the Website. You must not describe or assign content to your account in a misleading or unlawful manner, including in a manner intended to trade on the name or reputation of others, and Van Secrets may change or remove any description or keyword that it considers inappropriate or unlawful, or otherwise likely to cause Van Secrets liability. You must immediately notify Van Secrets of any unauthorized uses of your account or any other breaches of security. Van Secrets will not be liable for any acts or omissions by You, including any damages of any kind incurred as a result of such acts or omissions.
If you operate an account, comment on a spot, post material to the Website, post links on the Website, or otherwise make (or allow any third party to make) material available by means of the Website (any such material, Content), You are entirely responsible for the content of, and any harm resulting from, that Content. That is the case regardless of whether the Content in question constitutes text or graphics. By making Content available, you represent and warrant that:
Van Secrets reserves the right to remove any spot (or content created on Van Secrets, e.g. comments, images, etc.) for any reason whatsoever.
Van Secrets reserves the right to ban any member or website from using the service for any reason.
By uploading your photos to Van Secrets you give Van Secrets permission to use or distribute your photos on www.vansecrets.com or affiliated sites.
All images uploaded on Van Secrets are copyright © their respective owners.
If you delete Content, Van Secrets will use reasonable efforts to remove it from the Website, but you acknowledge that caching or references to the Content may not be made immediately unavailable.
Without limiting any of those representations or warranties, Van Secrets has the right (though not the obligation) to, in Van Secrets’s sole discretion (i) refuse or remove any content that, in Van Secrets’s reasonable opinion, violates any Van Secrets policy or is in any way harmful or objectionable, or (ii) terminate or deny access to and use of the Website to any individual or entity for any reason, in Van Secrets’s sole discretion. Van Secrets will have no obligation to provide a refund of any amounts previously paid.
Van Secrets has not reviewed, and cannot review, all of the spots posted to the Website, and cannot therefore be responsible for that spot existence, use or effects causing visiting this spot. This also includes any fines you can get visiting those spots posted on the Website.
All spots are devided in follwoing types: paid, wild & free. Van Secrets cannot review nor guarantee the correctness of this spot types.
Camping or sleeping over night at spots posted on this Website can leed in getting a fine. Each country has it's own camping rules and laws. Before you camp at spots posted on this Website make sure your are familar with the local laws.
Van Secrets has not reviewed, and cannot review, all of the material posted to the Website, and cannot therefore be responsible for that materials content, use or effects. By operating the Website, Van Secrets does not represent or imply that it endorses the material there posted, or that it believes such material to be accurate, useful or non-harmful. You are responsible for taking precautions as necessary to protect yourself and your computer systems from viruses, worms, Trojan horses, and other harmful or destructive content. The Website may contain content that is offensive, indecent, or otherwise objectionable, as well as content containing technical inaccuracies, typographical mistakes, and other errors. The Website may also contain material that violates the privacy or publicity rights, or infringes the intellectual property and other proprietary rights, of third parties, or the downloading, copying or use of which is subject to additional terms and conditions, stated or unstated. Van Secrets disclaims any responsibility for any harm resulting from the use by visitors of the Website, or from any downloading by those visitors of content there posted.
We have not reviewed, and cannot review, all of the material, including computer software, made available through the websites and webpages to which Van Secrets links, and that link to Van Secrets. Van Secrets does not have any control over those non-Van Secrets websites and webpages, and is not responsible for their contents or their use. By linking to a non-Van Secrets website or webpage, Van Secrets does not represent or imply that it endorses such website or webpage. You are responsible for taking precautions as necessary to protect yourself and your computer systems from viruses, worms, Trojan horses, and other harmful or destructive content. Van Secrets disclaims any responsibility for any harm resulting from your use of non-Van Secrets websites and webpages.
This Agreement does not transfer from Van Secrets to you any Van Secrets or third party intellectual property, and all right, title and interest in and to such property will remain (as between the parties) solely with Van Secrets. Van Secrets, the Van Secrets logo, and all other trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos used in connection with Van Secrets, or the Website are trademarks or registered trademarks of Van Secrets or Van Secrets' licensors. Other trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos used in connection with the Website may be the trademarks of other third parties. Your use of the Website grants you no right or license to reproduce or otherwise use any Van Secrets or third-party trademarks.
Van Secrets reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify or replace any part of this Agreement. It is your responsibility to check this Agreement periodically for changes. Your continued use of or access to the Website following the posting of any changes to this Agreement constitutes acceptance of those changes. Van Secrets may also, in the future, offer new services and/or features through the Website (including, the release of new tools and resources). Such new features and/or services shall be subject to the terms of service of this Agreement.
Van Secrets may terminate your access to all or any part of the Website at any time, with or without cause, with or without notice, effective immediately. If you wish to terminate this Agreement or your Van Secrets account (if you have one), you may simply discontinue using the Website. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if you have a VIP Services account, such account can only be terminated by Van Secrets if you materially breach this Agreement and fail to cure such breach within thirty (30) days from Van Secrets' notice to you thereof; provided that, Van Secrets can terminate the Website immediately as part of a general shut down of our service. All provisions of this Agreement which by their nature should survive termination shall survive termination, including, without limitation, ownership provisions, warranty disclaimers, indemnity and limitations of liability.
The Website is provided “as is”. Van Secrets and its suppliers and licensors hereby disclaim all warranties of any kind, express or implied, including, without limitation, the warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement. Neither Van Secrets nor its suppliers and licensors, makes any warranty that the Website will be error free or that access thereto will be continuous or uninterrupted. You understand that you download from, or otherwise obtain content or services through, the Website at your own discretion and risk.
In no event will Van Secrets, or its suppliers or licensors, be liable with respect to any subject matter of this agreement under any contract, negligence, strict liability or other legal or equitable theory for: (i) any special, incidental or consequential damages; (ii) the cost of procurement or substitute products or services; or (iii) for interruption of use or loss or corruption of data. Van Secrets shall have no liability for any failure or delay due to matters beyond their reasonable control. The foregoing shall not apply to the extent prohibited by applicable law.
You represent and warrant that (i) your use of the Website will be in strict accordance with the Van Secrets Privacy Policy, with this Agreement and with all applicable laws and regulations (including without limitation any local laws or regulations in your country, state, city, or other governmental area, regarding online conduct and acceptable content, and including all applicable laws regarding the transmission of technical data exported from the United States or the country in which you reside) and (ii) your use of the Website will not infringe or misappropriate the intellectual property rights of any third party.
You agree to indemnify and hold harmless Van Secrets, its contractors, and its licensors, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from and against any and all claims and expenses, including attorneys fees, arising out of your use of the Website, including but not limited to out of your violation this Agreement.
This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between Van Secrets and you concerning the subject matter hereof, and they may only be modified by a written amendment signed by an authorized executive of Van Secrets, or by the posting by Van Secrets of a revised version. If any part of this Agreement is held invalid or unenforceable, that part will be construed to reflect the parties' original intent, and the remaining portions will remain in full force and effect. A waiver by either party of any term or condition of this Agreement or any breach thereof, in any one instance, will not waive such term or condition or any subsequent breach thereof. You may assign your rights under this Agreement to any party that consents to, and agrees to be bound by, its terms of Service; Van Secrets may assign its rights under this Agreement without condition. This Agreement will be binding upon and will inure to the benefit of the parties, their successors and permitted assigns.
Except to the extent applicable by law, if any, provides otherwise, this Agreement, and any access to or use of the Service and Website will be governed by the laws of the European Union (EU), excluding its conflict of law provisions, and the proper venue for any disputes arising out of, or relating to any of the same will be the courts located in Stade, Germany.
A visit to our website can result in the storage on our server of information about the access (date, time, page accessed). This does not represent any analysis of personal data (e.g., name, address or e-mail address). If personal data are collected, this only occurs – to the extent possible – with the prior consent of the user of the website. Any forwarding of the data to third parties without the express consent of the user shall not take place.
We would like to expressly point out that the transmission of data via the Internet (e.g., by e-mail) can offer security vulnerabilities. It is therefore impossible to safeguard the data completely against access by third parties. We cannot assume any liability for damages arising as a result of such security vulnerabilities.
The use by third parties of all published contact details for the purpose of advertising is expressly excluded. We reserve the right to take legal steps in the case of the unsolicited sending of advertising information; e.g., by means of spam mail.
Our website contains links to the websites of third parties (“external links”). As the content of these websites is not under our control, we cannot assume any liability for such external content. In all cases, the provider of information of the linked websites is liable for the content and accuracy of the information provided. At the point in time when the links were placed, no infringements of the law were recognisable to us. As soon as an infringement of the law becomes known to us, we will immediately remove the link in question.
We use "cookies" on this site. A cookie is a piece of data stored on a site visitor's hard drive to help us improve your access to our site and identify repeat visitors to our site. For instance, when we use a cookie to identify you, you would not have to log in a password more than once, thereby saving time while on our site. Cookies can also enable us to track and target the interests of our users to enhance the experience on our site. Usage of a cookie is in no way linked to any personally identifiable information on our site.
Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies.
This website uses Google Analytics, a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. (“Google”). Google Analytics uses “cookies”, which are text files placed on your computer, to help the website analyze how users use the site. The information generated by the cookie about your use of the website (including your IP address) will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States . Google will use this information for the purpose of evaluating your use of the website, compiling reports on website activity for website operators and providing other services relating to website activity and internet usage. Google may also transfer this information to third parties where required to do so by law, or where such third parties process the information on Google’s behalf. Google will not associate your IP address with any other data held by Google. You may refuse the use of cookies by selecting the appropriate settings on your browser, however please note that if you do this you may not be able to use the full functionality of this website. By using this website, you consent to the processing of data about you by Google in the manner and for the purposes set out above. More information on Google analytics opt-out.